Generation Development Group Announces AGM Resolutions

Generation Development Group Limited (AU:GDG) has released an update.

Generation Development Group Limited successfully passed key resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of Giselle Marie Collins and the election of Christine Christian as directors. Shareholders also approved an increase in the remuneration pool for non-executive directors. These decisions reflect the company’s ongoing focus on strategic leadership and governance.

