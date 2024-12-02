Generali’s Share Buyback Boosts Strategic Plan

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (IT:G) has released an update.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has recently completed a share buyback program, acquiring 49,834 treasury shares at an average price of 27.17 euros each for a total of 1.35 million euros. This move is part of their strategic plan to cancel own shares and enhance shareholder value. Generali’s efforts underline their commitment to creating value and supporting their strategic goals.

