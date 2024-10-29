News & Insights

Generali’s Outlook Upgraded to Positive by Fitch

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (IT:G) has released an update.

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Generali’s financial outlook from Stable to Positive while maintaining its Insurer Financial Strength Rating at ‘A+’. This improvement follows a similar upgrade in Italy’s sovereign outlook and highlights Generali’s strong market position and reduced exposure to Italian sovereign bonds. Generali continues to demonstrate robust capitalisation and leverage, reinforcing its status as a leading global insurance provider.

