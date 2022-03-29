Generali's investors Delfin and CRT end their shareholder pact

MILANO, March 29 (Reuters) - Two investors in Generali GASI.MI said on Tuesday they had dissolved a pact they had struck last year to challenge the Italian insurer's top shareholder Mediobanca MDBI.MI for the renewal of the board.

Delfin, the holding of the Italian billionaire Leonardo del Vecchio, and Fondazione CRT said they ended the pact as of March 27 since the purposes for which they signed it have ceased to exist.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 06 80 307 741;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.