CALI

Generali's investors Delfin and CRT end their shareholder pact

Contributor
Gianluca Semeraro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Two investors in Generali said on Tuesday they had dissolved a pact they had struck last year to challenge the Italian insurer's top shareholder Mediobanca for the renewal of the board.

MILANO, March 29 (Reuters) - Two investors in Generali GASI.MI said on Tuesday they had dissolved a pact they had struck last year to challenge the Italian insurer's top shareholder Mediobanca MDBI.MI for the renewal of the board.

Delfin, the holding of the Italian billionaire Leonardo del Vecchio, and Fondazione CRT said they ended the pact as of March 27 since the purposes for which they signed it have ceased to exist.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 06 80 307 741;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CALI

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters