Generali unveils new organizational structure to support its 3-yr plan

MILAN, June 22 (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Generali GASI.MI said on Wednesday it would create a new organizational structure at group level, designed to fully support the delivering of its 3-year plan, which was unveiled in December.

Under the new structure, effective from Sept. 1, current country manager for Italy, Marco Sesana, is appointed General Manager in the group's head office, overseeing all operational business units, Generali said in a statement.

Giancarlo Fancel, currently group Chief Risk Officer, will be the new country manager for Italy, while Giovanni Liverani will be the chief executive of a newly created business unit which includes Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Francesca Landini)

