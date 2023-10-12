News & Insights

Generali to sell TUA Assicurazioni to Allianz in $295 mln deal

October 12, 2023 — 01:31 pm EDT

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Generali GASI.MI said on Thursday that it has reached an agreement with German insurance heavyweight Allianz ALVG.DE for the sale of TUA Assicurazioni for 280 million euros ($295 million) in cash.

Mediobanca, Banca di Credito Finanziario and Rothschild & Co acted as financial advisors for the deal, the company said.

TUA offers policies covering areas such as motoring, home and health and was acquired by Generali as part of its deal to buy smaller rival Cattolica two years ago.

($1 = 0.9489 euros)

