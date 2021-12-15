Generali to return up to 6.1 bln euros to investors under new plan

MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Generali GASI.MI Wednesday pledged to return up to 6.1 billion euros ($7 billion) in dividends and buybacks to shareholders as Chief Executive Philippe Donnet presented a new strategy to 2024.

Generali also earmarked up to 3 billion euros for mergers and acquisitions in insurance and asset management.

($1 = 0.8875 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Valentina Za)

