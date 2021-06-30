Generali to make green investments of up to 9.5 billion euros in 2021-25

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Generali GASI.MI said on Wednesday it had pledged up to 9.5 billion euros ($11.30 billion) to green and sustainable investments over the 2021-25 period as part of its new climate protection strategy.

Under the new strategy Italy's top insurer aims to fully phase out investments in companies which operate in the thermal coal sector by 2030 in the OECD countries and by 2040 in the rest of the world, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8410 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 06 80 307 741;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.