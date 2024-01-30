News & Insights

Generali to launch a new 500 mln euros share buyback plan this year

Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

January 30, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Written by Gianluca Semeraro for Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Assicurazioni Generali GASI.MI said on Tuesday it would launch a new share buyback plan of 500 million euros ($540.55 million) this year, confirming its focus on shareholders' remuneration.

The group is on track to meet all the key financial targets of its strategic plan which ends in 2024, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9250 euros)

