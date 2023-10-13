Generali To Dispose Of TUA Assicurazioni To Allianz - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Generali has reached an agreement with Allianz for the disposal of TUA Assicurazioni S.p.A., an insurance subsidiary of the Group focused on P&C business in the Italian market. It primarily operates in the motor business. The total price for the deal is 280 million euros in cash.

Generali said the transaction is aligned with the implementation of the Group's "Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth" strategy in Italy. The deal will add approximately 1 percentage point to the Group Solvency II position and will have negligible impact on the EPS.

