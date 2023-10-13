News & Insights

Markets
ALIZY

Generali To Dispose Of TUA Assicurazioni To Allianz - Quick Facts

October 13, 2023 — 02:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Generali has reached an agreement with Allianz for the disposal of TUA Assicurazioni S.p.A., an insurance subsidiary of the Group focused on P&C business in the Italian market. It primarily operates in the motor business. The total price for the deal is 280 million euros in cash.

Generali said the transaction is aligned with the implementation of the Group's "Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth" strategy in Italy. The deal will add approximately 1 percentage point to the Group Solvency II position and will have negligible impact on the EPS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALIZY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.