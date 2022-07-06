CASS

Generali to buy remaining Cattolica shares at 6.75 euros each

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Generali said on Wednesday that market regulator Consob had set a price of 6.75 euros per share for Italy's leading insurer to buy Cattolica shares it does not already own following its buyout of the smaller rival.

MILAN, July 6 (Reuters) - Generali GASI.MI said on Wednesday that market regulator Consob had set a price of 6.75 euros per share for Italy's leading insurer to buy Cattolica shares it does not already own following its buyout of the smaller rival.

Generali said it expected to spend up to 84.7 million euros to buy Cattolica's remaining shares.

As of July 1, Generali held 94.71% of Cattolica.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Valentina Za)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CASS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters