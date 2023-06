June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. insurer Liberty Mutual Insurance said on Thursday it will sell its personal and small commercial operations in Western Europe to Generali Group GASI.MI for 2.3 billion euros ($2.51 billion).

($1 = 0.9179 euros)

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru)

