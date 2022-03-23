Generali suspends Donnet's internal competitor in CEO race

MILAN, March 23 (Reuters) - Generali GASI.MI said on Wednesday it had suspended the head of Austria and CEE countries Luciano Cirina who was proposed by a leading shareholder as new chief executive of the insurer, in a challenge to the reappointment of Philippe Donnet.

The suspension has immediate effect, Italy's top insurer said in a statement.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

