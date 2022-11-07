Generali strikes long-term distribution deal with Portugal's post office

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali GASI.MI said its Portuguese arm had agreed a long-term distribution deal with CTT Group CTT.LS, the country's postal services group, while also taking an 8.7% stake in CTT'S banking unit.

Generali said in a statement on Monday its Portuguese unit Tranquilidade would invest in Banco CTT by subscribing to a 25 million euro ($24.82 million) reserved capital increase.

Following the accord, Tranquilidade's life and non-life insurance products will be distributed by CTT and by Banco CTT, with a five-year exclusivity period that can be renewed.

Tranquilidade's premiums stood at 1.1 billion euros at the end of 2021, virtually all in its non-life business.

"Through this agreement ... Tranquilidade will reach new clients, particularly in the life segment, while considerably increasing its overall premiums," Generali said in a statement.

Launched in 2016, Banco CTT serves 600,000 customers both online and through a network of more than 200 outlets. It manages 2 billion euros in clients' deposits.

