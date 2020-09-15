US Markets

Generali signs request asking EU to raise green house gas emission target

Stephen Jewkes Reuters
Italy's biggest insurer Generali said on Tuesday it had signed up to a request calling on EU leaders to reduce domestic greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030, more than previously planned.

Generali added its Chief Executive Philippe Donnet had signed a letter drafted by Corporate Leaders Group, asking EU heads of state and government to cut the target to 55% from a previous 40% and to enable the green investments needed to deliver climate neutrality by 2050.

