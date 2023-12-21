News & Insights

Generali sees after-tax gain of 300 mln euros in Q4 from German pension unit sale

December 21, 2023 — 06:43 am EST

Written by Gianluca Semeraro for Reuters ->

MILAN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Generali GASI.MI said on Thursday it expected to book an after-tax gain of around 300 million euros ($329 million) in the fourth quarter of the year by selling its German specialised pension unit to Fosun-backed Frankfurter Leben.

Italy's top insurer had completed the sale, announced in May, of its unit Generali Deutschland Pensionskasse (GDPK) after gaining the approval of the German financial regulator BaFin, it said in a statement.

Generali confirmed that the sale would add one percentage point to its group solvency position and around 10 percentage points to that of its German holding company, Generali Deutschland AG.

Frankfurter Leben paid a token price for the acquisition, a source close to the deal had said.

GDPK, with 150,000 policies, was founded in 2002 as a specialised pension company. Its portfolio was mainly written in 2003-2005, and new business ceased at the end of 2016.

Frankfurter Leben Group, majority-owned by Fosun International 0656.HK, specialises in buying life insurance portfolios from other insurers and continuing to manage them.

Under the agreement, Generali Deutschland AG will maintain all services for GDPK and its customers for at least one year to ensure a smooth transition.

