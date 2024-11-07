News & Insights

Generali Seeks Consent for Substitution in Genertel Notes

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (IT:G) has released an update.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has announced a consent solicitation for Genertel S.p.A.’s €500 million Fixed/Floating Rate Subordinated Notes, aiming to substitute itself as the principal debtor and issuer. This move aligns with Generali’s strategic focus on innovative and personalized solutions, reinforcing its position as a leading global insurance provider.

