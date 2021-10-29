Generali secures two-thirds of Cattolica on last day of bid

MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Generali GASI.MI said it had secured a stake of 66.67% in Cattolica CASS.MI on the last day of its 1.17 billion euro ($1.36 billion) takeover offer for the smaller rival.

Generali had crossed the majority threshold on Thursday but a two-thirds majority is needed to push through extraordinary shareholder resolutions such as the decision to take Cattolica private and merge it into the group - as Generali plans to do.

Generali has offered 6.75 euros for each Cattolica share tendered, a price deemed fair by Cattolica's board. Shares in Cattolica, which until recently traded above the bid's price, closed at 6.6 euros on Friday. ($1 = 0.8624 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; writing by Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Valentina Za)

