Generali secures two-thirds of Cattolica on last day of bid

Andrea Mandalà Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Italy's top insurer Generali said it had secured a stake of 66.67% in Cattolica on the last day of its 1.17 billion euro ($1.36 billion) takeover offer for the smaller rival.

Generali had crossed the majority threshold on Thursday but a two-thirds majority is needed to push through extraordinary shareholder resolutions such as the decision to take Cattolica private and merge it into the group - as Generali plans to do.

Generali has offered 6.75 euros for each Cattolica share tendered, a price deemed fair by Cattolica's board. Shares in Cattolica, which until recently traded above the bid's price, closed at 6.6 euros on Friday. ($1 = 0.8624 euros)

