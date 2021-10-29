Generali seals Cattolica deal to boost Italian market lead

Adds details from bourse data, background

MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Generali GASI.MI sealed its 1.17 billion euro ($1.36 billion) takeover of smaller rival Cattolica CASS.MI on Friday in a move aimed at cementing its domestic market leadership.

On the last day of Generali's buyout offer, investors had tendered shares equivalent to 60.8% of Cattolica's capital, bourse data showed.

Along with the shares it already owned, Generali now holds a stake of 84.5% in Cattolica.

Generali crossed the majority threshold on Thursday but a two-thirds majority was needed to push through extraordinary shareholder resolutions such as the decision to take Cattolica private and merge it into the group - as Generali plans to do.

Generali first moved on Cattolica last year, coming to its rescue with a 300 million euro investment after supervisors told the Verona-based insurer to bolster its finances.

Trieste-based Generali offered 6.75 euros for each Cattolica share tendered, a price deemed fair by Cattolica's board.

Shares in Cattolica, which until recently traded above the bid's price, closed at 6.58 euros on Friday.

($1 = 0.8624 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà Editing by Mark Potter)

((andrea.mandala@tr.com; +39 0680307738))

