Generali seals Cattolica deal to boost Italian market lead
Adds details from bourse data, background
MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Generali GASI.MI sealed its 1.17 billion euro ($1.36 billion) takeover of smaller rival Cattolica CASS.MI on Friday in a move aimed at cementing its domestic market leadership.
On the last day of Generali's buyout offer, investors had tendered shares equivalent to 60.8% of Cattolica's capital, bourse data showed.
Along with the shares it already owned, Generali now holds a stake of 84.5% in Cattolica.
Generali crossed the majority threshold on Thursday but a two-thirds majority was needed to push through extraordinary shareholder resolutions such as the decision to take Cattolica private and merge it into the group - as Generali plans to do.
Generali first moved on Cattolica last year, coming to its rescue with a 300 million euro investment after supervisors told the Verona-based insurer to bolster its finances.
Trieste-based Generali offered 6.75 euros for each Cattolica share tendered, a price deemed fair by Cattolica's board.
Shares in Cattolica, which until recently traded above the bid's price, closed at 6.58 euros on Friday.
($1 = 0.8624 euros)
(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà Editing by Mark Potter)
((andrea.mandala@tr.com; +39 0680307738))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.