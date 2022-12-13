CASS

Generali raises guidance on synergies from Cattolica acquisition

December 13, 2022 — 02:38 am EST

Written by Gianluca Semeraro for Reuters

MILAN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Italy's Generali GASI.MI raised its estimates on synergies from the acquisition of smaller insurer Cattolica and did not see any impact on dividends and Solvency from new accounting standards, it said on Tuesday.

Generali now expects to achieve pre-tax synergies of 120-130 million euros ($126.59-$137.14 million) by 2025 from the integration of Cattolica compared to the target of 80 million euros by 2026 set at the time of the offer on the smaller insurer last year.

($1 = 0.9480 euros)

