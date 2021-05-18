Generali Q1 profits beat expectations on strong non-life business, asset management

MILAN, May 18 (Reuters) - First-quarter profits at Italy's top insurer Generali GASI.MI beat analysts' expectations due to the positive contribution from the non-life and asset management businesses and as the life segment proved resilient despite low interest rates.

Operating profit, the figure most closely watched by the market, stood at 1.6 billion euros ($1.95 billion) in the quarter, up 11% compared with the same period last year and above a company-provided analyst consensus of 1.48 billion euros.

Generali confirmed the targets of its business plan to 2021, including a projected average annual growth in earnings per share of between 6% and 8%, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.8221 euros)

