Generali Q1 net profit down 85% after write-offs related to Covid-19 crisis

Contributor
Gianluca Semeraro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TAMAS KASZAS

Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Thursday first quarter net profit fell 85% with respect to a year earlier after 655 million euros of impairments due to the impact of Covid-19 on financial markets.

MILAN, May 21 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali GASI.MI said on Thursday first quarter net profit fell 85% with respect to a year earlier after 655 million euros of impairments due to the impact of Covid-19 on financial markets.

Net profit was down to 113 million euros ($124 million), below a 379 million euro analyst consensus provided by the company.

Operating profit, the number most closely watched by the market, rose by 7.6% to 1.45 billion euros, pushed up by the property & casualty and asset management businesses, the company said in a statement.

Analysts forecast an operating profit of 1.3 billion.

Generali said it saw a "resilient" 2020 operating profit, though likely lower than in 2019, and a negative impact of the COVID-19 crisis on its full-year net profit.

($1 = 0.9126 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.85224324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More