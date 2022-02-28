Generali puts forward Andrea Sironi as board's candidate for chairman

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Generali GASI.MI said on Monday it had put forward the name of Andrea Sironi as board candidate to become chairman of Italy's biggest insurer.

In a statement Generali said its board had coopted three new members, including Sironi who is a leading international expert in governance and risk management and has served as dean of Milan's Bocconi University.

Europe's third-largest insurer is caught in a war involving its top three shareholders - investment bank Mediobanca MDBI.MI and Italian tycoons Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio.

"I welcome that Mr. Sironi has agreed to stand as the board's candidate for chairman," outgoing Chairman Gabriele Galateri di Genola said.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.