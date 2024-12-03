Generali price target raised to EUR 45.80 from EUR 41.10 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Generali (ARZGY) to EUR 45.80 from EUR 41.10 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
