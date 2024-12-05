Generali price target raised to EUR 26 from EUR 22 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Generali (ARZGY) to EUR 26 from EUR 22 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
