Generali posts record operating profit in 2021

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Generali GASI.MI said on Tuesday it had posted the best operating profit ever in 2021 thanks to the contribution of all of its business segments.

Operating profit, a figure most closely watched by the market, rose 12.4% to 5.9 billion euros ($6.48 billion), above an analyst consensus compiled by the insurer of 5.7 billion euros.

Net profit stood at 2.85 billion euros, up 63.3%, slightly above a consensus of 2.82 billion euros.

Generali's solvency ratio, which measures the company's financial strength, rose to 227% from 224% at the end of 2020.

"The excellent results we present today mark the successful conclusion of the 'Generali 2021' strategic plan, demonstrating once again that we deliver on our promises." Chief Executive Philippe Donnet said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9112 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 06 80 307 741;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.