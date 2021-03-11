Generali posts record FY operating profit despite COVID emergency

MILANO, March 11 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest insurer Generali GASI.MI on Thursday posted a record operating profit for 2020 despite impairments on assets due to market volatility caused by the COVID-19 emergency.

Operating profit, the figure most closely monitored by the market, stood at 5.21 billion euros ($6.21 billion), up 0.3 percent on the previous year and compared with a company-provided consensus of 5.148 billion.

Generali is well positioned to meet all targets for 2021, Chief Executive Philippe Donnet said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8385 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 06 80 307 741;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.