Generali posts record FY operating profit despite COVID emergency

Italy's biggest insurer Generali on Thursday posted a record operating profit for 2020 despite impairments on assets due to market volatility caused by the COVID-19 emergency.

Operating profit, the figure most closely monitored by the market, stood at 5.21 billion euros ($6.21 billion), up 0.3 percent on the previous year and compared with a company-provided consensus of 5.148 billion.

Generali is well positioned to meet all targets for 2021, Chief Executive Philippe Donnet said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8385 euros)

