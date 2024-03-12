News & Insights

Generali posts record 2023 profit, dividend on target

March 12, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Written by Gianluca Semeraro for Reuters ->

MILAN, March 12 (Reuters) - Generali GASI.MI on Tuesday posted record high profits for 2023 as contributions from all divisions, especially property and casualty, boosted Italy's top insurer.

Operating profit rose 7.9% to a record high 6.9 billion euros ($7.55 billion) in 2023, in line with a consensus estimate provided by the company, while adjusted net profit rose 14.1% to 3.6 billion euros, also a record high.

"The group is in the best shape it has ever been as a profitable, diversified insurance and asset management player," CEO Philippe Donnet said in a statement.

The property and casualty division saw double-digit growth in premiums and its operating result while the life segment proved resilient with a better trend in net inflows in the fourth quarter, Generali said.

The company, which is working on a new business plan, confirmed all its targets for this year.

It proposed a dividend of 1.28 euros per share, or 2 billion euros, bringing the total paid in three years to 5.5 billion euros, meeting its target.

Donnet faced down a shareholder rebellion in 2022 to win another term which ends in 2025. Two major shareholders criticised Donnet's strategy as not ambitious enough.

The company's undiscounted combined ratio, a measure of underwriting performance in which a level below 100 indicates a profit, stood at 96.7%.

Generali's solvency ratio, a measure of its financial strength, stood at 220%, in line with consensus estimates.

($1 = 0.9144 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Jason Neely)

