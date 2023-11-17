Generali posts 29.6% rise in nine-month profit, sticks to 2024 plan targets

MILAN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Assicurazioni Generali GASI.MI posted on Friday a 29.6% rise in nine-month adjusted net profit as higher premiums offset the bigger impact of claims from natural disasters, adding it was sticking to its targets to 2024.

Nine-month adjusted net profit came in at 2.98 billion euros ($3.23 billion), compared with a company-provided analyst consensus of 2.95 billion euros.

The group operating profit, a figure closely watched by the market, rose 16.7% to 5.1 billion euros in the January-to-September period, compared with a consensus of 5.04 billion euros.

"Thanks to its diversified business model and solid capital position, Generali remains fully on track to successfully achieve all the targets of our 'Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth' strategy.", group head of finance Cristiano Borean said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9217 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Federico Maccioni)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 06 80 307 741;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.