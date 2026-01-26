Generali Opens Position in Archer Aviation Stock, Buys 1 Million Shares for $7 Million

Key Points

Generali initiated a new position in Archer Aviation; added 1,000,000 shares, with an estimated trade value of $7.52 million (based on quarterly average price).

Quarter-end position value increased by $7.52 million, reflecting both the share addition and price movement over the quarter.

Position represents a 1.29% increase in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade: 1,000,000 shares held by Generali, valued at $7.52 million.

The new holding places the stake outside the fund’s top five positions by value.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated Jan. 26, 2026, Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne initiated a new position in Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) during the fourth quarter. The Warsaw-based fund acquired 1,000,000 shares, with an estimated transaction value of approximately $7.52 million based on the period's average share price. The quarter-end value of the position also stood at $7.52 million, reflecting both the initial purchase and price movement over the quarter.

What else to know

This holding is a new position for the fund, representing 1.29% of reportable AUM as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing: Micron : $42.81 million (7.3% of AUM) Amazon : $37.62 million (6.4% of AUM) Microsoft : $34.10 million (5.8% of AUM) Meta Platforms : $33.00 million (5.6% of AUM) Salesforce : $30.68 million (5.2% of AUM)



As of Jan. 26, 2026, shares of Archer Aviation were priced at $8.03. The stock declined 19.5% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 33 percentage points. The fund reported 30 total equity positions and $584.65 million in 13F reportable assets at quarter-end.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $5.23 billion Employees 774 Net income (TTM) ($627.40 million) Price (as of market close Jan. 26, 2026) $8.61

Company snapshot

Archer Aviation:

Designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for passenger transportation.

Business model centers on urban air mobility solutions, generating future revenue through aircraft sales and potential air taxi operations.

Primary customers include urban commuters, city governments, and commercial partners seeking advanced urban transportation options.

Archer Aviation is a leading developer in the urban air mobility sector, focused on pioneering electric aircraft for short-distance passenger transport. The company leverages innovative eVTOL technology to address urban congestion and provide sustainable transportation alternatives. With a strong emphasis on engineering and regulatory advancement, Archer aims to establish a competitive edge in the emerging market for electric air taxis.

What this transaction means for investors

Generali’s 30-stock portfolio is a who’s-who of the world’s most powerful stocks, holding most of the Magnificent Seven and many stocks tied to those mega stocks. This backdrop makes the firm’s purchase of Archer Aviation all the more interesting, as it is not only a mere $5 billion mid-cap stock, but also pre-revenue. This distinction is rather eye-catching and may lend credence to the notion that Archer Aviation has several promising developments working in its favor — and that Generali believes in its future.

Archer Aviation has become a leader in the eVTOL niche -- an industry expected to grow by 55% annually through 2030 -- leveraging Stellantis’s manufacturing heft to make its aircraft. Further strengthening its leadership position, Archer has delivered numerous regulatory advancements and positive announcements, such as:

acquiring an airport in Los Angeles

initiating flights in the UAE, opening the door for further regulatory approvals

partnering with major airlines in Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia

submitting applications for air taxi trials in multiple U.S. cities

These developments make Generali’s hefty purchase all the more interesting and perhaps suggest that Archer is nearing an inflection point as it continues to navigate the various regulatory paths it faces around the globe. I’ll be keeping a close eye on the stock, but haven’t bought it yet. I’d only recommend the stock to the most risk-tolerant investors and advise buying in small batches over time.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, Microsoft, and Salesforce. The Motley Fool recommends Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

