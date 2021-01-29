Generali likely to subscribe to Cattolica's capital increase, only pro-rata - CEO to paper

MILAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Generali GASI.MI will look at the terms of the capital increase of smaller rival Cattolica CASS.MI and will likely subscribe to it but only pro-rata, the Italian insurer's Chief Executive said on Friday.

Philippe Donnet also confirmed the company will achieve its 2021 financial targets and will be able to pay "attractive" dividends in the years to 2024, speaking in an interview with Italian daily la Repubblica .

Generali is Cattolica's single largest shareholder with a 24.4 pct shareholding.

