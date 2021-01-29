CASS

Generali likely to subscribe to Cattolica's capital increase, only pro-rata - CEO to paper

Contributor
Maria Pia Quaglia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TAMAS KASZAS

Generali will look at the terms of the capital increase of smaller rival Cattolica and will likely subscribe to it but only pro-rata, the Italian insurer's Chief Executive said on Friday.

MILAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Generali GASI.MI will look at the terms of the capital increase of smaller rival Cattolica CASS.MI and will likely subscribe to it but only pro-rata, the Italian insurer's Chief Executive said on Friday.

Philippe Donnet also confirmed the company will achieve its 2021 financial targets and will be able to pay "attractive" dividends in the years to 2024, speaking in an interview with Italian daily la Repubblica .

Generali is Cattolica's single largest shareholder with a 24.4 pct shareholding.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((mariapia.quaglia@tr.com; +39 02 66129638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CASS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters