Generali investors Fondazione CRT, Del Vecchio considering ending pact - sources

MILAN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italian billionaire Leonardo del Vecchio and banking foundation Fondazione CRT, shareholders in insurer Generali GASI.MI, are considering dismantling a consultation pact after fellow investor Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone quit in January, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

"The agreement doesn't make sense anymore, it has been overcome by events," one of the sources said.

Tycoons Caltagirone and Del Vecchio, respectively Generali's second- and third-largest investor, joined forces in September against the insurer's single biggest shareholder Mediobanca MDBI.MI in a battle over the next Generali Chief Executive.

Smaller investor Fondazione CRT sided with them and, before Caltagirone left, they owned an aggregate 16.3% of the insurer.

