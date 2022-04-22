Generali investor Norges to vote in favour of CEO Donnet at AGM

Norges Bank Investment Management, one of the main institutional investors in Generali, backs the reappointment of CEO Philippe Donnet, a proxy voting record on the website of the company running Norway's sovereign wealth fund showed.

Shareholders in Italy's biggest insurer vote on April 29 to name a new board and settle a shareholder fight that has seen Donnet's candidacy challenged by a group of leading Italian investors who back instead former veteran Generali manager Luciano Cirina as CEO.

