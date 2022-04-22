Generali investor Norges to vote in favour of CEO Donnet at AGM

MILAN, April 22 (Reuters) - Norges Bank Investment Management, one of the main institutional investors in Generali GASI.MI, backs the reappointment of CEO Philippe Donnet, a proxy voting record on the website of the company running Norway's sovereign wealth fund showed.

Shareholders in Italy's biggest insurer vote on April 29 to name a new board and settle a shareholder fight that has seen Donnet's candidacy challenged by a group of leading Italian investors who back instead former veteran Generali manager Luciano Cirina as CEO.

