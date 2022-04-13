Generali investor Fondazione CRT says supports rebel shareholder's plan for insurer

MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - Generali's GASI.MI investor Fondazione CRT said on Wednesday it supported the plan put forward by challenger shareholder Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone for Italy's top insurer.

The investor said in a statement that the plan advanced by Caltagirone, who owns over 9% of Generali, was "appreciable for its ambitious and sustainable growth objectives."

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing Maria Pia Quaglia)

