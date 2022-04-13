Generali investor Fondazione CRT says supports rebel shareholder's plan for insurer

Contributor
Federico Maccioni Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Generali's investor Fondazione CRT said on Wednesday it supported the plan put forward by challenger shareholder Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone for Italy's top insurer.

MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - Generali's GASI.MI investor Fondazione CRT said on Wednesday it supported the plan put forward by challenger shareholder Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone for Italy's top insurer.

The investor said in a statement that the plan advanced by Caltagirone, who owns over 9% of Generali, was "appreciable for its ambitious and sustainable growth objectives."

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing Maria Pia Quaglia)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters