Generali investor Caltagirone to present own CEO candidate

ROME, March 10 (Reuters) - Generali's GASI.MI second-largest investor Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone said on Thursday he would present his own candidate to lead the insurer, challenging the reappointment of current CEO Philippe Donnet.

Caltagirone, a construction magnate, said in a statement he would present a slate of candidates for the new board of Generali, ahead of an April shareholder meeting, which would include candidates for the positions of both CEO and chairman.

