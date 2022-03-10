Generali investor Caltagirone to present own CEO candidate

ROME, March 10 (Reuters) - Generali's GASI.MI second-largest investor Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone said on Thursday he would present his own candidate to lead the insurer, challenging the reappointment of current CEO Philippe Donnet.

Caltagirone, a construction magnate, said in a statement he would present a slate of candidates for the new board of Generali, ahead of an April shareholder meeting, which would include candidates for the positions of both CEO and chairman.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Valentina Za)

