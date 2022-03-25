Generali investor Caltagirone seeks multinational "with Italian sovereignty" - paper

Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, a leading investor in Generali, wants Italy's top insurer to grow into a big multinational "with Italian sovereignty", the business tycoon was quoted as saying on Friday.

When asked whether change was also needed at the insurer's top shareholder Mediobanca MDBI.MI, Caltagirone told daily Il Sole 24 Ore he was focused only on Generali.

The insurer should focus on asset management in the U.S. and Life & P&C in Europe, he added.

