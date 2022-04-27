Generali investor Benetton to vote for alternative CEO candidate - paper

Contributor
Giulia Segreti Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italy's Benetton family, a shareholder in insurer Generali, has decided to vote for the slate of candidates submitted by a challenger investor and not in favour of current management, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday.

Adds Benettons' no comment

ROME, April 27 (Reuters) - Italy's Benetton family, a shareholder in insurer Generali GASI.MI, has decided to vote for the slate of candidates submitted by a challenger investor and not in favour of current management, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday.

"The unanimous decision was made last Friday... the Benetton family has chosen to support the list presented by Gaetano Caltagirone," the financial newspaper reported citing financial sources.

Shareholders in Italy's biggest insurer vote next Friday to name a new board and settle a shareholder fight that has seen the reappointment of Chief Executive Philippe Donnet challenged by a group of leading Italian investors.

A spokesperson for the holding company of the Benettons, which holds just under 4% in Generali, declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters