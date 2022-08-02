Markets

Generali H1 Profit Down, Premiums Rise; Confirms Outlook; Plans Up To €500 Mln Share Buyback

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Italian insurance group Assicurazioni Generali SpA (ARZGY.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-half net result declined 1.40 billion euros from last year's 1.54 billion euros.

Earnings per share dropped to 0.88 euro from 0.96 euro a year ago.

The results were impacted by impairments on Russian investments totalling 138 million euros.

Excluding this impact, the net result would have been stable at 1.54 billion euros.

Operating result was at 3.1 billion euros, up 4.8 percent, thanks to the positive performance of the Life, P&C and Holding and other businesses segments.

Gross written premiums increased 2.4 percent to 41.9 billion euros, driven by strong growth in P&C, led by the non-motor line.

Net earned premiums grew to 38.10 billion euros from prior year's 34.76 billion euros.

Further, the company confirmed its commitment to achieve a compound annual growth rate in earnings per share between 6 percent and 8 percent in the period 2021-2024, and to distribute a cumulative dividend to shareholders for an amount between 5.2 billion euros and 5.6 billion euros in the period 2022-2024.

Separately, Generali said it will start a share buyback for a total disbursement of up to 500 million euros.

The company will buy back a maximum number of shares representing 3 percent of the Company's share capital, until October 29, 2023.

The buyback programme is part of the Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth strategic plan.

Generali has signed a buyback agreement with UBS Europe SE.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular