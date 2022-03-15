Generali Group FY21 Adj. Profit Rises; Total Gross Written Premiums Up 6.4%

(RTTNews) - Generali Group (ARZGY.PK) said its fiscal year operating result was 5.85 billion euros, up 12.4% from last year, due to positive growth across all segments. Adjusted net result was 2.79 billion euros, an increase of 45.1% from prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 1.78 euros compared to 1.23 euros.

The net result grew significantly to 2.85 billion euros from 1.74 billion euros, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 1.78 euros compared to 1.21 euros.

Fiscal 2021 gross written premiums was 75.82 billion euros, up 6.4%, with a positive contribution from both the Life and P&C segments.

The Group plans to achieve a compound annual growth rate in earnings per share between 6% and 8% in the period 2021-2024, to increase the net holding cash flow in excess of 8.5 billion euros in the period 2022-2024 and to distribute cumulative dividends to shareholders for an amount between 5.2 billion and 5.6 billion euros in the period 2022-2024.

The dividend per share that will be proposed at the next Shareholders' Meeting is 1.07 euros, payable as from 25th May 2022, while shareholders will be entitled to receive the dividend on 24th May 2022.

The Board approved a capital increase of 5.52 million euros to implement the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2019-2021. Also, the Board resolved to submit to the approval of the Annual General Meeting the proposal of the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2022-2024, supported by a buyback program for the purposes of the plan.

