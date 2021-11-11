Markets

Generali Group 9-month Net Result Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Generali Group reported an increase of 10 percent in operating result to 4.4 billion euros for the first nine months, due to the positive performance of the Life, Asset Management and Holding and other businesses segments. Looking forward, the Group confirmed its target of annual compound growth in 2018-2021 of earnings per share of between 6% and 8%. Also, 2021 RoE is expected to be higher than 11.5%.

For the first nine month period, net result increased by 74% to 2.25 billion euros. Adjusted net result was 2.25 billion euros, up 52.1%. Adjusted earnings per share was 1.43 euros compared to 0.94 euros. Gross written premiums increased 6.4% to 54.90 billion euros.

