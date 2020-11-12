Generali Group 9-month Adj. Profit Declines - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Generali Group (GDEUF.PK, GE1G) reported net profit of 1.30 billion euros for the first nine months compared to 2.16 billion euros, a year ago. The operating result was 4.02 billion euros, an increase of 2.3%. Adjusted net profit attributable to the Group was 1.48 billion euros, a decline of 12.1%. Excluding the one-off expense of the Extraordinary International Fund for Covid-19 and the liability management transaction, adjusted net profit was 1.63 billion euros, a decline of 13%. Adjusted net earnings per share was 0.94 euros compared to 1.07 euros.
For the nine month period, Gross written premiums were 51.99 billion euros, up 0.3%, with resilient P&C premiums and a positive development for the Life segment. Excluding the written premiums of a collective Life pension fund in Italy, gross written premiums would have been down by 3.9% for the period.
