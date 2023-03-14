Generali FY22 Profit Rises; Gross Written Premiums Up 1.5%

(RTTNews) - Generali (GDEUF.PK, GE1G) reported that its fiscal 2022 profit attributable to the Group increased to 2.91 billion euros from 2.85 billion euros, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 1.84 euros compared to 1.79 euros. Excluding the impact of Russian impairments, the net result would have been 3.07 billion euros, up 7.7%. Operating result was at 6.5 billion euros, up 11.2%, mainly driven by Life, together with P&C growth.

Fiscal 2022 net earned premiums increased to 75.63 billion euros from 70.68 billion euros. Gross written premiums was 81.5 billion euros, up 1.5%, with strong P&C growth of 9.8%, led by non-motor.

Fourth-quarter net result was 679 million euros, up 13.8% from a year ago. Operating result was 1.74 billion euros, up 21.9%.

The Group confirmed all targets of its "Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth" strategic plan.

The dividend per share that will be proposed at the AGM is 1.16 euros payable as from 24 May 2023. Shares will trade ex-dividend as from 22 May 2023, while shareholders will be entitled to receive the dividend on 23 May 2023. The dividend per share marks an 8.4% increase compared to the dividend paid in 2021.

