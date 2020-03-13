Generali FY19 Profit Rises, Lifts Dividend; Confirms 2021 View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Italian insurance group Assicurazioni Generali SpA (ARZGY.PK) reported Friday that its fiscal 2019 net profit increased 15.7 percent to 2.67 billion euros from last year's 2.31 billion euros.

Adjusted Group net profit was 2.19 billion euros, compared to 2.23 billion euros a year ago. Adjusted Group net profit excluding one-off liability management was 2.38 billion euros, compared to 2.23 billion euros a year ago.

Adjusted net earnings per share excluding one-off liability management was 1.52 euros, compared to 1.43 euros last year.

Consolidated operating result grew 6.9 percent to 5.19 billion euros from prior year's 4.86 billion euros, driven by contributions of all business segments.

Total gross premium written increased 4.3 percent to 69.79 billion euros from last year's 66.69 billion euros, thanks to the positive trends in the Life and P&C segments.

Further, the company proposed dividend per share of 0.96 euros for fiscal 2019, a growth of 6.7 percent from last year.

Looking ahead, the company said it is continuing with the disciplined execution of the 'Generali 2021' strategy along the lines of profitable growth objectives.

According to the company, it is not currently possible to make a reasonable estimate of the medium-term impact due to the further spread of COVID -19.

The company confirmed its targets of the 'Generali 2021' strategic plan, with growth in earnings per share of between 6 percent and 8 percent.

