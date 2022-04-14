Generali files complaints against former executive, rebel investor

Adds details

ROME, April 14 (Reuters) - Italy's Generali GASI.MI said on Thursday it had filed a complaint with market regulator Consob over alleged "incorrect and defamatory" statements made to the press by former executive Luciano Cirina and investor Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone.

The filing "urges the regulator to urgently exercise its powers with regards to communications concerning regulated companies and the lawfulness of the process for the solicitation of proxies", ahead of an annual general meeting on April 29, Generali said in a statement.

It added that its board also decided to launch criminal and civil legal proceedings on the issue "due to the gravity of the violations of the obligation to communicate accurate information to shareholders, investors and the market".

A spokesperson for Caltagirone declined to comment.

Europe's third-largest insurer is at the centre of a shareholder battle over the board and the reappointment of CEO Philippe Donnet.

The insurer's second-largest investor Caltagirone, who owns more than 9% of Generali, has put up his own candidates for the top jobs.

Cirina, the former head of Austria and the CEE countries at the insurer, is the CEO candidate put forward by Caltagirone and was fired by Generali at the end of March after siding with the Italian magnate.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Cirina.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing Elvira Pollina, Kirsten Donovan)

