Generali enters exclusive talks to buy Credit Agricole's La Medicale

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Generali GASI.MI entered into exclusive talks with Credit Agricole CAGR.PA to buy the French bank's health insurance unit La Medicale, both companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The transaction, which is set to be completed mid-2022, would go along the sale by Predica to Italy's top insurer of the death coverage portfolio commercialised by La Medicale.

Created in 1948, La Medicale specialises in insuring health professionals.

(Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

