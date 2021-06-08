Generali drops out from NN's asset manager sale - sources

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali GASI.MI has dropped out from the sale of the asset management arm of Dutch rival NN Group NV NN.AS, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Europe's third biggest insurer initially looked at submitting a possible bid for the unit which oversees assets linked to NN's life insurance products but was put off by its competitive valuation, one of the sources said.

Generali declined to comment while NN was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, Gianluca Semeraro and Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((pamela.barbaglia@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427723; Reuters Messaging: pamela.barbaglia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.