Generali downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA

BofA downgraded Generali (ARZGY) to Underperform from Neutral with a price target of EUR 27, up from EUR 26. The firm says rising expectations have left little room for a positive surprise. It views the stock’s valuation as stretched at current levels.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ARZGY:
- Generali downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at Keefe Bruyette
- Generali price target raised to EUR 31.10 from EUR 28.70 at Citi
- Generali Reports Strong Growth in Q3 2024
- ARZGY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Generali upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.