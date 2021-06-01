Markets

Generali does some timely pandemic shopping

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Assicurazioni Generali is doing some well-timed pandemic M&A. The 27 billion euro Italian insurer launched https://www.generali.com/media/press-releases/all/2021/Generali-launches-a-cash-voluntary-Public-Tender-Offer-for-all-shares-of-Cattolica-Assicurazioni on Monday a 1.2 billion buyout of smaller domestic rival Cattolica, in which it bought a 24% stake last year. Generali’s cash bid of 6.75 euros a share is 40.5% higher than Cattolica’s six-month average stock price weighed by traded volumes. But it still looks like a steal. Shares in Cattolica, which counts Warren Buffet as one of its top investors, have been declining since hitting a peak of around 27 euros before the global financial crisis, and were higher than Generali’s bid price before Covid-19.  

The deal, which values Cattolica’s equity at 1.5 billion euros and comes with 700 million euros of health and property premiums, makes sense. Generali has just over 2 billion euros of firepower for M&A. Expected annual synergies of 80 million euros will be worth 600 million euros once taxed and capitalised, just about covering Generali’s premium. It’s a valid way to boost the Italian insurer’s domestic leadership position. (By Lisa Jucca)

