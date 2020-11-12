Generali delays payment of second tranche of 2019 div, 9-mth op. profit beats estimates

Contributor
Gianluca Semeraro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italy's top insurer Generali said on Thursday it would not pay this year the second tranche of the dividend on 2019 results as requested by regulators despite its capital position proving resilient.

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Generali GASI.MI said on Thursday it would not pay this year the second tranche of the dividend on 2019 results as requested by regulators despite its capital position proving resilient.

The company confirmed its dividend policy under a 3-year plan, saying it still targeted paying out 4.5-5 billion euros in the period from 2019 to 2021, it said in a statement.

Generali plans to seek shareholders' approval to pay the second tranche of the 2019 dividend next year, subject to a green light from regulators.

The insurance group's nine-month operating profit, most closely watched by market, beat market estimates, rising to 4 billion euros ($4.71 billion), up 2.3% from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8499 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 06 80 307 741;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters