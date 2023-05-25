News & Insights

Generali confirms all targets of 2024 plan after upbeat Q1 results

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

May 25, 2023 — 01:56 am EDT

Written by Gianluca Semeraro for Reuters ->

Adds details from statement in paragraphs 4 and 5

MILAN, May 25 (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Generali GASI.MI confirmed on Thursday all targets of its business plan for 2024 after posting rising quarterly profits, thanks to the strong contribution of its non-life businesses.

In the first three months of 2023, the adjusted net profit came in at 1.23 billion euros ($1.35 billion), up 49.7% year-on-year, while the operating profit, most closely watched by the market, grew 22.1% to 1.82 billion euros.

Effective from this quarter, Generali introduced a new definition of adjusted net profit to better reflect the underlying business dynamics, it said in a statement.

The non-life segment performance "reflects our focus on technical excellence, while in the Life segment, we continue to rebalance our business mix towards our more profitable lines, even in a challenging environment," Generali's head of finance Cristiano Borean said.

Generali maintained a solid capital position with a solvency ratio at 227% at the end of March from 221% at the end of 2022.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Federico Maccioni and Shailesh Kuber)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 06 80 307 741;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.